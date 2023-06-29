Windsor Group LTD Lowers Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after buying an additional 309,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 140,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.59. 205,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,012. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.