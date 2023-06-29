Windsor Group LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 168,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

