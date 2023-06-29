Windsor Group LTD Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,988 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.