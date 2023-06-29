Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.52. 1,808,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,489. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.