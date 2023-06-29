Windsor Group LTD Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,127,000.

MDYV traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.13. 27,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,532. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

