Windsor Group LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM remained flat at $37.88 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 413,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,738. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12.

