Windsor Group LTD Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after buying an additional 126,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,730,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,948. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.