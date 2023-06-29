Windsor Group LTD Buys 6,958 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 500,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,884,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,442,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QUAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,962 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

