Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
CANSF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
