Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

CANSF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.