Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

