WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
