WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

