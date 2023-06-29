Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) is Asset Management Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 4.4% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $178.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

