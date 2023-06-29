Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.86

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and traded as low as $21.59. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 18,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $768.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.