Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the pipeline company's stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Western Midstream Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Analyst Recommendations for Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

