Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

