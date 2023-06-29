Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 726.41, a current ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

(Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.