Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $45.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,259,000 after buying an additional 89,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

