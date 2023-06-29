Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 596.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 39.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

