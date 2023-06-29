Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Up 1.9%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34). Approximately 42,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 267,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Wentworth Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.33 and a beta of 0.37.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

