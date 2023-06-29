Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

