Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,271. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

