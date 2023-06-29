Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,313,000 after buying an additional 876,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

