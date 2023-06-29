Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.8% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

FI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.62. 644,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.80 and a 52-week high of $124.13.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

