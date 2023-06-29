Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $7.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.22. The stock had a trading volume of 741,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.45. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

