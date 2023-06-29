Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 110 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $939.11. 69,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,121. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $923.68 and its 200 day moving average is $863.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $624.85 and a 1 year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.