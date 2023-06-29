Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

