Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $491.92. 75,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,766. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.07 and its 200 day moving average is $471.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

