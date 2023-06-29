Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

BDX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $259.24. 313,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,805. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.58 and its 200-day moving average is $249.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.