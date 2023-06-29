Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $125,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.42. 326,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

