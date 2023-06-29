Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,107,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,697,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

