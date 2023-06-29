Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 752,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

