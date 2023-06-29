Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 3.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $83.22. 1,151,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,041. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

