Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 82.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 301.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,501. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.44. 232,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

