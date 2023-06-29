Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,407. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

