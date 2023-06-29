Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on U. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $312,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,349 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

