Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $624,967,312.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

