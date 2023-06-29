WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Performance
NYSE:MET opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.
MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
