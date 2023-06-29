WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $442.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.57. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.