WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

