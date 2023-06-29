WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $189.90 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

