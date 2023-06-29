WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading 0.8% Higher

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.44 ($2.65) and last traded at €2.42 ($2.63). 86 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.40 ($2.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of $361.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

