WAX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.25 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $151.96 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,006,063,206 coins and its circulating supply is 3,321,393,802 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,005,928,699.5321054 with 3,321,259,295.727664 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04523179 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,512,422.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

