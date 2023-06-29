Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.45

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.45 and traded as low as $14.42. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 92,784 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $316.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 655.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

