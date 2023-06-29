Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 215,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $64,774,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,791 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,201 shares during the last quarter.

DUHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

