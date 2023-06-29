Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.35. 644,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,139. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

