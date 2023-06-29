Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 435,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

