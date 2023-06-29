Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.94. 172,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

