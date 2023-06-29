Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $952,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $940.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $923.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $863.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $624.85 and a 12 month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

