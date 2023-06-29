Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 2,875 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 180,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,581. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.