Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 634 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 425,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,935,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $11,529,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,636,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 241,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

