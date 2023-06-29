Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 4,265,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 832,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 96,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

